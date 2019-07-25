UrduPoint.com
CPEC, SEZs Increasingly Attracting More Foreign Enterprises: Chinese Scholar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 20 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 12:19 AM

The successful construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and special economic zones have shown Pakistan's great investment value and potential to the world, and is increasingly attracting more foreign enterprises and foreign capital, Chinese scholar Cheng Xizhong said on Wednesday

Not only Saudi Arabia, but the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and other Gulf countries would like to invest in Pakistan and participate in the construction of the CPEC, as well as enterprises from developed countries such as the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore are also positively considering investment in Pakistan, Cheng, a Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law told China.Economic.Net.

He said it is particularly noteworthy that the Government of Pakistan has recently introduced a series of preferential policies to encourage foreign investment, and has significantly simplified administrative procedures and improved efficiency.

The CPEC is a landmark cooperative undertaking between China and Pakistan in the new era. Over the past five years, great progress has been made in the construction of the corridor.

He remarked that as early harvest, 22 projects have greatly improved Pakistan's transport infrastructure and power supply created tens of thousands of jobs for Pakistani people, and are playing an increasingly important role in Pakistan's social-economic development and people's well-being.

Now, the construction of the CPEC has entered a new stage. Industrial parks, agriculture and people's livelihood have become the key areas of cooperation between China and Pakistan.

Therefore, the investment of Chinese enterprises in these areas will increase significantly. Especially with the construction of industrial parks and agricultural demonstration zones along the CPEC, more and more Chinese enterprises will invest in Pakistan, he added.

