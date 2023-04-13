UrduPoint.com

CPEC To Benefit Other Regional Countries: Ali Malik

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 03:00 PM

CPEC to benefit other regional countries: Ali Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman United business Group in the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Shahzad Ali Malik on Thursday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only benefit China and Pakistan but would have a positive impact on Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asian Republic, and the region.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists and traders led by Momin Ali, he said, "The enhancement of geographical linkages has improved road, rail, and air transportation systems with frequent and free exchanges of growth and people-to-people contact." He said, "CPEC is journey towards economic regionalization in the globalized world and It founded peace, development, and a win-win model for all of them. He said this gigantic project is the hope of a better region of the future with peace, development, and growth of the economy.

" He said it had not only been central to Pakistan's economic growth but also contributed to regional connectivity and development.

He paid a rich tribute to the leadership of the two countries for providing strategic guidance to the development of CPEC, which was a flagship project of the Built Road Initiative(BRI).

Shahzad Ali Malik said it's Pakistan's strong commitment to smooth and high-quality development of the next phase of CPEC with a greater focus on the development of industrial parks and Special Economic Zones.

He said, "Pakistan greatly values the contributions of the Chinese IPPs in helping Pakistan achieve energy security and termed it a good omen that two sides reached a consensus to set up expert groups on enhancing Pakistan's export potential and development of Special Economic Zones and industrial parks."

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan World Business Iran China Road CPEC Chamber Commerce All Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

1 hour ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

2 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.