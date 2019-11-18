UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPEC To Help Expand Industrial Base, Exports Of Pakistan: Minister For Planning, Development And Refomrs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:11 PM

CPEC to help expand industrial base, exports of Pakistan: Minister for Planning, Development and Refomrs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar

Minister for Planning, Development and Refomrs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday said that under next phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the industrial base of the country would be expanded, eventually to help increase the exports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Refomrs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar on Monday said that under next phase of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the industrial base of the country would be expanded, eventually to help increase the exports.

The minister said that China had total trade volume worth of $4000 billion with the world and Pakistan had just $ 80 billion trade with global market.

He was addressing the 3rd annual, two-day conference on CPEC consortium of universities here.

Khusro Bakhtyar said the Chinese government was investing $1 billion in socio-economic sector in two years including cooperation in higher education.

The Chinese government had offered 25000 scholarships for Pakistani students to avail chances of higher education besides financing to build 1000 small schools in different areas of the country.

"We have broadened the cooperation through CPEC, in areas of socio-economic development, agriculture, industries, infrastructure, energy and people-to-people contact through the universities for enhancing the multilateral relations between the two countries," he said.

Khusro Bakhtyar said that diagnostics study through concrete research was required for evaluating the different potential sector to harmonize the bilateral socio-economic development.

He said that academia and industrial sector link would be necessary for filling gaps and connecting the both side to shape future economic growth.

He said that after the fourth industrial revolution, the concept of knowledge economy had been enhanced for working on the new innovative concept of industrial sector, adding that hi-tech was priority of the government to introduce innovative concepts.

Khusro said the government wanted to add new sectors including iron, mines and minerals, oil and gas sector, copper, pipe line, textiles and auto mobile sector to exploit potential of trade through CPEC.

The minister said that China had decided to invest $ 10 billion investment in oil and gas sector and $ 4billion in local steel sector through CPEC projects.

He said $ 9 billion projects were also approved for railway line from Peshawar to Karachi for providing better transport facilities to the people.

He said that the government had taken several important decisions that paved the way for finalization of Gwadar Master Plan and preliminary design of ML-1 project, operationalization of Gwadar Port and free zone.

He added that the government had established CPEC Authority which would work as a one window for all CPEC related issues so that "we can fasten the pace of the projects and remove all bottlenecks for efficient implementation of the projects".

About CPEC, he said that it will be a gateway for progress and prosperity for a bright future. "2019 is a significant year for China Pakistan Economic Corridor as several significant milestones have been achieved or would be achieved by the end of the year," he added.

The recent visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his interaction with Chinese leadership, he said, had in true sense, broadened and enhanced the scope of future cooperation in diverse fields of agriculture, industrial and socio-economic development.

He said that in the 9th JCC, China and Pakistan had decided to extend industrial, agriculture and infrastructural cooperation to initiate different projects in those areas.

Addressing the conference, Ambassador of China to Pakistan, Yao Jing said that Universities Consortium on CPEC would play vital role for the completion of this mega projects, adding that 9th JCC of CPEC was held in Islamabad.

He said that CPEC provided platform for cooperation to connect the society, institution and people of the both sides.

He saod academia and universities have to play role in cooperationand transfer of the technology on both sides.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Peshawar Prime Minister World Technology Exports Education Mobile China Agriculture Oil CPEC Gwadar Progress Gas 2019 Market Textile All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan says she doesn't put a lot of makeup

3 minutes ago

Haider’s century guides Pakistan to thumping win ..

13 minutes ago

PSM losses over Rs60 million per day: Mian Zahid H ..

21 minutes ago

Step-father harassed her for four years, says actr ..

26 minutes ago

Art work of sculptor Sadiq Ali Shahzad to be prese ..

5 minutes ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continues bullis ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.