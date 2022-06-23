UrduPoint.com

CPEC To Take Economy Forward: Miftah

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2022 | 06:30 PM

CPEC to take economy forward: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail said here on Thursday that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would play an important role in taking Pakistan's economy forward as well as cementing the bilateral relationship between China and Pakistan.

He was talking to the Charge de Affaires of the Embassy of People's Republic of China, Ms. Pangchunxue, who called on the federal minister here, according to press statement issued by the finance ministry.Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha was also present in the meeting, the statement added.

Miftah Ismail on the occasion highlighted deep-rooted friendship and brotherly relations between Pakistan and China. The minister affirmed full support and cooperation to Chinese investors and businessmen.

The Chinese Charge de Affaires assured full support and cooperation of Chinese government and said that China was committed to develop the CPEC projects under the vision of shared prosperity and it would further strengthen and expand economic cooperation between both the countries. Both the dignitaries expressed their will for further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in various fields.

