CPEC to usher in an era of prosperity, development in the region: FIEDMC chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a mega project,will usher in an era of prosperity, progress and development not only in Pakistan but also in the entire region.

Talking to a delegation of investors, led by Junaid Jabbar Khan, he said CPEC was intended to rapidly upgrade Pakistan's required infrastructure and strengthen its economy with the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects and special economic zones.

He said state of the art Allama Iqbal Industrial city, a special economic zone under CPEC project was being developed on fast track basis at Sahianwala interchange on Faisalabad-Pindi Bhattian Motorway which would cater to needs of investors for setting up their plants well on time.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking personal interest for timely execution of the project and had already issued directions to all departments concerned for completion of new 500-kw grid station and laying of Sui gas distribution station.

He said that Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, during a meeting a couple of days ago, informed him that 17 projects of CPEC had so far been completed at a cost of $13 billion while projects worth $12 billion were in the final stage of completion.

He said the minister further disclosed that an inflow of $25 billion had not only created thousands of new jobs but also helped increase foreign exchange reserves while another $28 billion investment was in the pipeline.