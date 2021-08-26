UrduPoint.com

CPEC To Usher In An Era Of Prosperity, Development In The Region: FIEDMC Chief

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

CPEC to usher in an era of prosperity, development in the region: FIEDMC chief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a mega project,will usher in an era of prosperity, progress and development not only in Pakistan but also in the entire region.

Talking to a delegation of investors, led by Junaid Jabbar Khan, he said CPEC was intended to rapidly upgrade Pakistan's required infrastructure and strengthen its economy with the construction of modern transportation networks, numerous energy projects and special economic zones.

He said state of the art Allama Iqbal Industrial city, a special economic zone under CPEC project was being developed on fast track basis at Sahianwala interchange on Faisalabad-Pindi Bhattian Motorway which would cater to needs of investors for setting up their plants well on time.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking personal interest for timely execution of the project and had already issued directions to all departments concerned for completion of new 500-kw grid station and laying of Sui gas distribution station.

He said that Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, during a meeting a couple of days ago, informed him that 17 projects of CPEC had so far been completed at a cost of $13 billion while projects worth $12 billion were in the final stage of completion.

He said the minister further disclosed that an inflow of $25 billion had not only created thousands of new jobs but also helped increase foreign exchange reserves while another $28 billion investment was in the pipeline.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Faisalabad Prime Minister Asad Umar Exchange Motorway Company CPEC Progress Gas National University All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

65,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 minute ago
 Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendl ..

Hostile nations trying to damage Pak-China friendly ties: Mian Zahid Hussain

3 minutes ago
 ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Prot ..

ORIC holds workshop on 'Intellectual Property Protection in Academia' at UVAS

6 minutes ago
 UAE joins hands with international community to bo ..

UAE joins hands with international community to bolster humanitarian efforts in ..

31 minutes ago
 Police Centers facilitate more than 1, 41,000 pers ..

Police Centers facilitate more than 1, 41,000 persons

16 minutes ago
 Terrorist Threat in Afghanistan Has Increased Sign ..

Terrorist Threat in Afghanistan Has Increased Significantly - German Defense Min ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.