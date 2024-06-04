‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the focus of second phase of CPEC is promotion of business to business (B2B) links between Pakistan and China.

In a video message ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, he said a delegation comprising of one hundred and twenty six Pakistani businessmen is also visiting China.

He said there is a big opportunity for us to export the country’s products to neighboring China. He said Pakistani business delegation will sign investment and export agreements with their Chinese counterparts during the visit.

The Minister for Planning recalled that the first phase of CPEC focused on infrastructure development. He said this also provided two hundred thousand job opportunities to the youth.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government is focusing all its efforts on ensuring high growth rate on sustainable basis.