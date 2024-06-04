Open Menu

‘CPEC’s 2nd Phase To Promote B2B Links B/w Pakistan, China’

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

Ahsan Iqbal says a delegation comprising of one hundred and twenty six Pakistani businessmen is also visiting China.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 4th, 2024) Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said the focus of second phase of CPEC is promotion of business to business (B2B) links between Pakistan and China.

In a video message ahead of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to China, he said a delegation comprising of one hundred and twenty six Pakistani businessmen is also visiting China.

He said there is a big opportunity for us to export the country’s products to neighboring China. He said Pakistani business delegation will sign investment and export agreements with their Chinese counterparts during the visit.

The Minister for Planning recalled that the first phase of CPEC focused on infrastructure development. He said this also provided two hundred thousand job opportunities to the youth.

Ahsan Iqbal said the government is focusing all its efforts on ensuring high growth rate on sustainable basis.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Ahsan Iqbal China Visit Job CPEC All Government

Recent Stories

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

8 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

30 minutes ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

7 hours ago
Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

16 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

16 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

16 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

17 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

17 hours ago
 Youth drowns in swimming pool

Youth drowns in swimming pool

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business