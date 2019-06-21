UrduPoint.com
CPFTA-II To Enhance Pakistani Exports To China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 10:18 PM

CPFTA-II to enhance Pakistani exports to China

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) -:The implementation on second phase of China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA-II) has started with a focused approach to enhance Pakistani exports to China.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain said here Friday that it would help to maintain a trade balance between the both countries.

He was talking to the FCCI members on his return from China after attending two day seminar organized by a Chinese sourcing giant Li and Fung L&F).

He said that a 40-member delegation headed by Secretary Commerce Sardar Ahmad Nawaz Sukkheria participated in the seminar and discussed various ways and means to increase exports from Pakistan.

He further said that among its participants include ten government officials while remaining thirty belonged to business sector.

President FCCI said that Li and Fung was 113-year old company which had 51% shares in total sourcing business of China.

"Li and Fung is now expanding its network to cater to the needs of international markets in changed scenario", he said and offered Li and Fung to establish its office in Faisalabad to ensure its purchase of textile products.

"A complete floor in PHMA house was available for this company", he said, adding that Faisalabad was the main industrial hub of Pakistan which was producing high quality products at comparatively cheaper rates and it would help both local manufacturers as well as Li and Fung to earn sufficient profit.

Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain also invited William Fung, CEO of Li and Fung to visit Faisalabad and personally review the huge manufacturing potential of this city.

Regarding seminar, he said that during first day, China vender's summit was held in which large number of venders linked with Li and Fung participated while on second day China-Pakistan B2B Investment Promotion meeting was held."Pakistani industrialists had comprehensive interaction with their counterparts", he added.

He said that Pakistani delegation also discussed issues relating to technology transfer and relocation of Chinese industrial units in addition to launching joint ventures. He hoped that this visit would yield positive result.

Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain particularly thanked Asad Bin Umer country leader and Vice President Li and Fung Pakistan.

Kashif Ashfaq Chairman FIEDMC, Khurrum Mukhtar and Shahid Nazir also participated in the meeting among others.

