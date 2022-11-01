CPI inflation calculated at 26.6% in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) was calculated at 26.6% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Thursday.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 4.7% in October 2022 as compared to a decrease of 1.2% in the previous month (September) and an increase of 1.9% in October 2021.

The food commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included tomatoes (219.34%), onions (165.66%), gram whole (69.80%), pulse gram (65.08%), besan (62.25%), mustard oil (61.14%), pulse masoor (61.07%), fresh vegetables (58.87%), cooking oil (58.06%), pulse mash (55.33%), vegetable ghee (52.5%), pulse moong (49.84%), wheat (45.77%), tea (41.89%), rice (40.76%), wheat flour (37.38%), milk fresh (29.61%), meat (25.34%), potatoes (20.65%), fish (15.4%), chicken (12.22%) and gur (0.39%).

The food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included sugar (11.84%) and condiments & spices (10.97%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed increase on YoY basis included motor fuel (64.81%), stationery (44.5%), washing soap/detergents/match box (41.49%), transport services (41.27%), motor vehicles (34.29%), construction input items (32.03%), motor vehicle accessories (31.31%), electricity charges (24.95%), cotton cloth (24.16%), household equipment (21.4%), solid fuel (20.88%) and construction wage rates (12.72%).

CPI inflation Urban, increased to 24.6% on year-on-year basis in Oct 2022 as compared to an increase of 21.2% in the previous month and 9.6% in Oct 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 4.5% in Oct 2022 as compared to a decrease of 2.1% in the previous month and an increase of 1.7% in Oct 2021.

CPI inflation Rural, increased to 29.5% on year-on-year basis in Oct 2022 as compared to an increase of 26.1% in the previous month and 8.7% in Oct 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 5.0% in Oct 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 2.2% in Oct 2021.

SPI inflation on YoY increased to 24.0% in Oct 2022 as compared to an increase of 28.6% a month earlier and an increase of 15.3% in Oct 2021. On MoM basis, it decreased by 1.5% in Oct 2022 as compared to a decrease of 1.4% a month earlier and an increase of 2.1% in Oct 2021.

WPI inflation on YoY basis increased to 32.6% in Oct 2022 as compared to an increase of 38.9% a month earlier and an increase of 21.2% in Oct 2021. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.5% in Oct 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.4% a month earlier and an increase of 4.2% in corresponding month i.e. Oct 2021.

The Core inflation (NFNE), measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 14.9% on (YoY) basis in Oct 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.4% in the previous month and 6.7% in Oct, 2021. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.3% in Oct, 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.9% in previous month, and an increase of 0.9% in corresponding month of last year i.e. Oct, 2021.

The Core inflation (NFNE), measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 18.2% on (YoY) basis in Oct, 2022 as compared to an increase of 17.6% in the previous month and 6.7% in Oct, 2021. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.5% in Oct, 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.4% in previous month, and an increase of 1.0% in corresponding month of last year i.e. Oct, 2021.

Core inflation (Trimmed), measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 22.0% on (YoY) basis in Oct, 2022 as compared to 19.5% in the previous month and 8.7% in Oct, 2021. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.9% in Oct, 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.6% in the previous month and an increase of 1.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. Oct, 2021.

Core inflation (Trimmed), measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 26.7% on (YoY) basis in Oct, 2022 as compared to 24.4% in the previous month and by 8.2% in Oct, 2021. On (MoM) basis, it increased to 2.7% in Oct, 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.5% in the previous month and an increase of 1.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. Oct, 2021.