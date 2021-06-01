CPI inflation decelerates to 10.09% on YoY basis

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 10.09 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis during the month of May 2021, from 11.1 percent during April 2020, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 10.09 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis during the month of May 2021, from 11.1 percent during April 2020, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.1% in May 2021 as compared to a increase of 1.0 percent in April 2020 and an increase of 0.3 percent in May 2020.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation increased by 10.8% on year-on-year basis in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 11.0% in the previous month and 7.3% in May 2020. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.2% in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 1.3% in the previous month and a increase of 0.3% in May 2020.

The rural CPI , increased by 10.9% on year-on-year basis in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 11.3% in the previous month and 9.7% in May 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.03% in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 0.3% in May 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 19.7% in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 21.3% a month earlier and an increase of 11.0% in May 2020. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.8% in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4% a month earlier and an increase of 2.2% in May 2020.

Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on YoY basis increased by 19.4% in May 2021 as compared to an increase of 16.6% a month earlier and an increase of 1.5% in May 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 0.

3% in May 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.4% a month earlier and a decrease of 2.1% in corresponding month i.e. May 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy increased by 6.8% on (YoY) basis in May, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.0% in the previous month and 6.3% in May, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in May, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.9% in previous month, and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. May, 2020.

On the other hand, the rural core inflation, measures by non-food non-energy increased by 7.6% on (YoY) basis in May, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.7% in the previous month and 8.4% in May, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3% in May, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.7% in previous month, and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. May, 2020.

The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 10.0% on (YoY) basis in May, 2021 as compared to 9.8% in the previous month and 6.7% in May, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in May, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. May, 2020.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, l increased by 10.3% on (YoY) basis in May, 2021 as compared to 10.6% in the previous month and by 8.9% in May, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in May, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. May, 2020.