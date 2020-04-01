CPI inflation decelerates to 10.2% in March

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 10.2 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in March 2020 from 12.4 percent during February 2020, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reporter Wednesday.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.04% in March 2020 as compared to a decrease of 1.0% in the previous month and an increase of 2.0% in March 2019.

The Urban CPI inflation Urban increased by 9.3% on year-on-year basis in March 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.2% in the previous month and 8.9% in March 2019. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.1% in March 2020 as compared to a decrease of 1.1% in the previous month and an increase of 1.9% in March 2019.

On the other hand, the Rural CPI inflation increased by 11.7% on year-on-year basis in March 2020 as compared to an increase of 14.2% in the previous month and 8.2% in March 2019. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.1% in March 2020 as compared to a decrease of 1.0% in the previous month and an increase of 2.2% in March 2019.

Meanwhile, SPI inflation on YoY increased by 11.8% in March 2020 as compared to an increase of 14.5% a month earlier and an increase of 10.5% in March 2019. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.3% in March 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.8% a month earlier and an increase of 2.1% in March 2019.

WPI inflation on YoY basis increased by 9.2% in March 2020 as compared to an increase of 12.6% a month earlier and an increase of 16.6% in March 2019. WPI inflation on MoM basis it decreased by 0.9% in March 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.

8% a month earlier and an increase of 2.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. March 2019.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Urban CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 7.4% on YoY basis in March 2020 as compared to an increase of 8.0% in the previous month and 7.2% in March 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3% in March 2020 as compared to increase of 0.2% in previous month, and an increase of 0.8% in corresponding month of last year i.e. March 2019.

Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 9.4% on YoY basis in March 2020 as compared to an increase of 9.4% in the previous month and 6.5% in March 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.6% in March 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.5% in previous month, and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. March 2019.

Core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI (Core Trimmed) increased by 8.7% on YoY basis in March 2020 as compared to 9.7% in the previous month and by 7.3% in March 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3% in March 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.1% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in corresponding month of last year i.e. March 2019.

.Core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI (Core Trimmed) increased by 11.4% on YoY basis in March 2020 as compared to 12.8% in the previous month and by 6.5% in March 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.1% in March 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. March 2019.