UrduPoint.com

CPI Inflation Decelerates To 23.8%

Faizan Hashmi Published December 01, 2022 | 03:40 PM

CPI inflation decelerates to 23.8%

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI)-based monthly inflation decelerated to 23.8 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis during the month of November 2022, from 26.6 percent during October 2020, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased to 0.8% in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.7 percent in the previous month (October) and an increase of 3.0 percent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. November 2021.

On a year-on-year basis, the top few food commodities that witnessed an increase in prices in November as compared to the corresponding month of last year included onions (284.87%), gram whole (63.49%), tea (62.18%), pulse gram (56.19%), 'besan' (gram flour) (56.1%), butter (53.05%), pulse mash (47.76%), pulse moong (46.29%), mustard oil (44.69%), wheat (43.4%), cooking oil (41.88%), dessert preparation (40.1%), rice (39.75%), pulse masoor (38.73%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed an increase during the period on a YoY basis included motor fuel (52.02%), stationery (44.57%), washing soap, detergents, matchbox (43.42%), transport services (33.43%), motor vehicle accessories (31.48%) and construction input items (30.02%).

Meanwhile, on an MoM basis, the food commodities that witnessed a decline in prices included sugar (9.9%), condiments and spices (9.78%) and gur (3.64%), whereas the non-food items that witnessed decease in prices in November 2022 against November 2021 included liquefied hydrocarbons (0.

03%).

According to break figures of PBS, the CPI inflation urban, increased to 21.6% on a year-on-year basis in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 24.6% in the previous month and 12.0% in Nov 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.4% in Nov 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.5% in the previous month and an increase of 2.9% in Nov 2021.

The CPI inflation rural, increased to 27.2% on a year-on-year basis in Nov 2022 as compared to an increase of 29.5% in the previous month and 10.9% in November 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 1.3% in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 5.0% in the previous month and an increase of 3.1% in Nov 2021.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) on a YoY basis increased to 27.1% in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 24.0% a month earlier and an increase of 18.1% in November 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 6.1% in Nov 2022 as compared to a decrease of 1.5% a month earlier and an increase of 3.6% in Nov 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation on a YoY basis increased to 27.7% in November 2022 as compared to an increase of 32.6% a month earlier and an increase of 27.0% in November 2021. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.02% in November 2022 as compared to a decrease of 0.5% a month earlier and an increase of 3.8% in the corresponding month i.e. November 2021.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Vehicle Price October November 2020 From Wheat Top

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 minutes ago
 U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

14 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of F ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Suda ..

14 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peacef ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peaceful Afghanistan

46 minutes ago
 The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

1 hour ago
 OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.