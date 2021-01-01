CPI inflation decelerates to 8% on YoY basis

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 8 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in December 2020, from 8.3 percent during November, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 8 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in December 2020, from 8.3 percent during November, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it decreased by 0.7% in December as compared to an increase of 0.8 percent in November 2020 and a decrease of 0.3 percent in December 2019.

According to PBS data, the Urban CPI inflation, increased by 7.0% on year-on-year basis in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.0% in the previous month and 12.0% in December 2019. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.3% in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.4% in December 2019.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 9.5% on year-on-year basis in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 10.5% in the previous month and 13.6% in December 2019. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 1.2% in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.3% in December 2019.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation on YoY increased by 9.1% in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 9.9% a month earlier and an increase of 18.1% in December 2019. On MoM basis, it decreased by 2.7% in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.1% a month earlier and a decrease of 2.0% in December 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 5.7% in December 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.0% a month earlier and an increase of 12.4% in December 2019. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 0.

3% in December 2020 as compared to a decrease of 0.9% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.3% in corresponding month i.e. December 2019.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy (Urban CPI) increased by 5.6% on (YoY) basis in December, 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.6% in the previous month and 7.5% in December, 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in December, 2020 as compared to increase of 0.3% in previous month, and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. December, 2019.

Core inflation (NFNE) measured by non-food non-energy (Rural CPI) increased by 7.7% on (YoY) basis in December, 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.4% in the previous month and 8.1% in December, 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.5% in December, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.3% in previous month, and an increase of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. December, 2019.

Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI increased by 6.2% on (YoY) basis in December, 2020 as compared to 6.3% in the previous month and by 9.6% in December, 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in December, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. December, 2019.

Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI increased by 8.8% on (YoY) basis in December, 2020 as compared to 9.1% in the previous month and by 10.8% in December, 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in December, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. December, 2019.