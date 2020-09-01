UrduPoint.com
CPI Inflation Decelerates To 8.2 Percent On YoY Basis

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 08:25 PM

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 8.2 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2020, from 9.3 percent during July, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 8.2 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2020, from 9.3 percent during July, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it, increased by 0.6% in August as compared to an increase of 2.5% in the previous month and an increase of 1.6% in August 2019.

According to PBS data, The Urban CPI inflation increased by 7.1% on year-on-year basis in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.8% in the previous month and 10.6% in August 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.8% in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.2% in the previous month and an increase of 1.5% in August 2019.

On the other hand, the Rural CPI inflation increased by 9.9% on year-on-year basis in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.6% in the previous month and 10.3% in August 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.4 % in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 3.0% in the previous month and an increase of 1.9% in August 2019.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 11.7% in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 13.7% a month earlier and an increase of 12.1% in August 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.9% in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 3.0% a month earlier and an increase of 2.7% in August 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 3.3% in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 3.2% a month earlier and an increase of 14.1% in August 2019. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 1.3% in August 2020 as compared to a decrease of 5.

4% a month earlier and an increase of 1.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August 2019.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Urban CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 5.6% on (YoY) basis in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.3% in the previous month and 8.5% in August 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.7% in August 2020 as compared to increase of 0.6% in previous month, and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August 2019.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI (Core NFNE) increased by 7.6% on (YoY) basis in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.8% in the previous month and 8.8% in August 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.8% in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in previous month, and an increase of 1.0% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August 2019.

The Core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI (Core Trimmed) increased by 7.0% on (YoY) basis in August 2020 as compared to 6.7% in the previous month and by 8.5% in August 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.3% in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.9% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August 2019.

The Core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI (Core Trimmed) increased by 9.3% on (YoY) basis in August 2020 as compared to 9.8% in the previous month and by 8.7% in August 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.0% in August 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.5% in the previous month and an increase of 1.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August 2019./395/

