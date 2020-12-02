UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPI Inflation Decelerates To 8.3 Percent On YoY Basis

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 04:24 PM

CPI inflation decelerates to 8.3 percent on YoY basis

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 8.3 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in November 2020, from 8.9 percent during October, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reporte

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 8.3 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in November 2020, from 8.9 percent during October, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it, increased 0.8% in November as compared to an increase of 1.7 percent in October 2020 and an increase of 1.3 percent in November 2019.

According to PBS data, the Urban CPI inflation increased by 7.0% on year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.3% in the previous month and 12.1% in November 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.3% in the previous month and an increase of 1.0% in November 2019.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 10.5% on year-on-year basis in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.3% in the previous month and 13.6% in November 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.1% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.4% in the previous month and an increase of 1.9% in November 2019.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 9.9% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 12.3% a month earlier and an increase of 20.2% in November 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.1% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 3.0% a month earlier and an increase of 3.7% in November 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation on YoY basis increased by 5.0% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.1% a month earlier and an increase of 11.2% in November 2019.

WPI inflation on MoM basis decreased by 0.9% in November 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.9% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.8% in corresponding month (November 2019) of last year.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban CPI increased by 5.6% on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.6% in the previous month and 7.5% in November, 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3% in November, 2020 as compared to increase of 0.6% in previous month, and an increase of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI increased by 7.4% on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.6% in the previous month and 8.4% in November, 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3% in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in previous month, and an increase of 0.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.

Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI increased by 6.3% on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to 6.5% in the previous month and by 9.5% in November, 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2% in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI increased by 9.1% on YoY basis in November, 2020 as compared to 9.5% in the previous month and by 10.7% in November, 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.4% in November, 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in corresponding month of last year i.e. November, 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price October November 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

IHC seeks report from IGP in property business cas ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla visits r ..

2 minutes ago

BISE intermediate exams to commence from May 7 nex ..

2 minutes ago

Biden sets new demands for Iran nuclear deal retur ..

2 minutes ago

More than 900 accidents occurred on Quetta-Karachi ..

4 minutes ago

Formula 1: Mick Schumacher joins Haas for 2021

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.