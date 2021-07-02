UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPI Inflation Decelerates To 9.7% On YoY Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:20 PM

CPI inflation decelerates to 9.7% on YoY basis

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation decelerated to 9.7 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis during the month of June 2021, from 10.9 percent during May 2021, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it decreased by 0.2% in June as compared to a decrease of 0.1 percent in May 2021 and an increase of 0.8 percent in June 2020.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation increased by 9.7% on year-on-year basis in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 10.8% in the previous month and 7.6% in June 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.4% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in June 2020.

The rural CPI increased by 9.7% on year-on-year basis in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 10.9% in the previous month and 10.0% in June 2020. On month-on-month basis, it decreased by 0.1% in June 2021 as compared to a decrease of 0.03% in the previous month and an increase of 1.0% in June 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 17.6% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 19.7% a month earlier and an increase of 11.5% in June 2020. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.4% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.8% a month earlier and an increase of 1.4% in June 2020.

Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on YoY basis increased by 20.9% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 19.4% a month earlier and an increase of 0.9% in June 2020. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 0.9% in June 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.

3% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.3% in corresponding month i.e. June 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy n increased by 6.7% on (YoY) basis in June, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.8% in the previous month and 6.5% in June, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.3% in June, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.2% in previous month, and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. June, 2020.

On the other hand, the rural core inflation, measures by non-food non-energy Rural increased by 7.3% on (YoY) basis in June, 2021 as compared to an increase of 7.6% in the previous month and 8.8% in June, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in June, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.3% in previous month, and an increase of 0.7% in corresponding month of last year i.e. June, 2020.

The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 9.4% on (YoY) basis in June, 2021 as compared to 10.0% in the previous month and 7.4% in June, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in June, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. June, 2020.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 9.8% on (YoY) basis in June, 2021 as compared to 10.3% in the previous month and by 9.9% in June, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in June, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.9% in corresponding month of last year i.e. June, 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price May June 2020 From

Recent Stories

This time US will not be provided bases, General B ..

15 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 24 more lives during last 24 hours ..

32 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 2, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

17th Liwa Date Festival to start July 15

12 hours ago

Princess Sabeeka Bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa Global Aw ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.