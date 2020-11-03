CPI inflation increases 8.9 percent in October

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased by 8.9 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2020 as compared to the same month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)reported.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.7% in October 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.5% in the September.

According to PBS data, the Urban CPI inflation increased by 7.3% on year-on-year basis in October 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.7% in the previous month and 10.9% in October 2019. On month-on-month MoM) basis, it increased by 1.3% in October 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.3% in the previous month and an increase of 1.6% in October 2019.

CPI inflation Rural, increased by 11.3 % on year-on-year basis in October 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.1% in the previous month and 11.3% in October 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.4 % in October 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.0% in the previous month and an increase of 2.2% in October 2019.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 12.3% in October 2020 as compared to an increase of 12.0% a month earlier and an increase of 15.1% in October 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 3.0% in October 2020 as compared to an increase of 2.1% a month earlier and an increase of 2.7% in October 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 5.1% in October 2020 as compared to an increase of 4.3% a month earlier and an increase of 13.3% in October 2019. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 2.

9% in October 2020 as compared to a decrease of 1.0% a month earlier and an increase of 2.0% in corresponding month (October 2019) of last year Measured by non-food non-energy Urban CPI increased by 5.6% on (YoY) basis in October, 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.5% in the previous month and 7.7% in October, 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in October, 2020 as compared to increase of 0.3% in previous month, and an increase of 0.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. October, 2019 Measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI increased by 7.6% on (YoY) basis in October, 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.8% in the previous month and 8.6% in October, 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in October, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in previous month, and an increase of 0.7% in corresponding month of last year i.e. October, 2019.

Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI increased by 6.5% on (YoY) basis in October, 2020 as compared to 7.1% in the previous month and by 8.9% in October, 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in October, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. October, 2019.

Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI increased by 9.5% on (YoY) basis in October, 2020 as compared to 10.0% in the previous month and by 9.4% in October, 2019. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.1% in October, 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.9% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. October, 2019.