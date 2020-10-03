UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CPI Inflation Increases 9 Percent In September

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 12:00 PM

CPI inflation increases 9 percent in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased by 9 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2020 as compared to the same month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)reported.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.5% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the August.

According to PBS data, The Urban CPI inflation increased by 7.7% on year-on-year basis in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.1% in the previous month and 11.6% in September 2019. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.3% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in September 2019.

The CPI inflation rural increased by 11.1 % on year-on-year basis in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 9.9% in the previous month and 11.1% in September 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.0 % in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in September 2019.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 12.0% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.7% a month earlier and an increase of 14.7% in September 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.1% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.9% a month earlier and an increase of 1.9% in September 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 4.3% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 3.3% a month earlier and an increase of 15.9% in September 2019. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 1.

0% in September 2020 as compared to a decrease of 1.3% a month earlier and an increase of 0.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2019.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban CPI increased by 5.5% on YoY basis in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.6% in the previous month and 8.4% in September 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3% in September 2020 as compared to increase of 0.7% in previous month, and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2019.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI increased by 7.8% on YoY basis in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.6% in the previous month and 8.8% in September 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.4% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in previous month, and an increase of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2019.

Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI increased by 7.1% on YoY basis in September 2020 as compared to 7.0% in the previous month and by 9.3% in September 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.4% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.3% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2019Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI increased by 10.0% on YoY basis in September 2020 as compared to 9.3% in the previous month and by 9.6% in September 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.9% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.0% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2019.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Price August September 2019 2020

Recent Stories

#SackShireenMazari becomes top trend following sus ..

21 minutes ago

Legendary Gaming Experience is Closer Than You Thi ..

32 minutes ago

Pak Army kills two hardcore terrorists in north Wa ..

43 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 October 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.