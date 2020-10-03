CPI inflation increases 9 percent in September

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased by 9 percent on year-on-year (YoY) basis in September 2020 as compared to the same month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)reported.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.5% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the August.

According to PBS data, The Urban CPI inflation increased by 7.7% on year-on-year basis in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.1% in the previous month and 11.6% in September 2019. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.3% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in September 2019.

The CPI inflation rural increased by 11.1 % on year-on-year basis in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 9.9% in the previous month and 11.1% in September 2019. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.0 % in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in September 2019.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 12.0% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 11.7% a month earlier and an increase of 14.7% in September 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.1% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.9% a month earlier and an increase of 1.9% in September 2019.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 4.3% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 3.3% a month earlier and an increase of 15.9% in September 2019. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 1.

0% in September 2020 as compared to a decrease of 1.3% a month earlier and an increase of 0.1% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2019.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban CPI increased by 5.5% on YoY basis in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 5.6% in the previous month and 8.4% in September 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.3% in September 2020 as compared to increase of 0.7% in previous month, and an increase of 0.4% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2019.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural CPI increased by 7.8% on YoY basis in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 7.6% in the previous month and 8.8% in September 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.4% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in previous month, and an increase of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2019.

Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Urban CPI increased by 7.1% on YoY basis in September 2020 as compared to 7.0% in the previous month and by 9.3% in September 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.4% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.3% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2019Measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean Rural CPI increased by 10.0% on YoY basis in September 2020 as compared to 9.3% in the previous month and by 9.6% in September 2019. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.9% in September 2020 as compared to an increase of 1.0% in the previous month and an increase of 0.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. September 2019.