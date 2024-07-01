Open Menu

CPI Inflation Recorded At 12.3% In June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2024 | 04:20 PM

CPI inflation recorded at 12.3% in June

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) The Consumer price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 12.6 percent on year-on-year basis during June 2024 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Monday.

According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year was recorded at 29.4%.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.5% in June 2024 as compared to a decrease of 3.2% in the previous month and decrease of 0.3% in June 2023.

According to data, CPI inflation Urban, increased to 14.9% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in June 2024 as compared to an increase of 14.3% in the previous month and 27.3% in June 2023. On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased to 0.6% in June 2024 as compared to a decrease of 2.8% in the previous month and an increase of 0.1% in June 2023.

CPI inflation Rural, increased to 9.3% on year-on-year basis in June 2024 as compared to an increase of 8.2% in the previous month and 32.4% in June 2023. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.3% in June 2024 as compared to a decrease of 3.9% in the previous month and decrease of 0.8% in June 2023.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 16.6% in June 2024 as compared to an increase of 15.

3% a month earlier and 34.9% in June 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.33% in June 2024 as compared to a decrease of 4.0% a month earlier and an increase of 0.2% in June 2023.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased to 10.6% in June 2024 as compared to an increase of 9.9% a month earlier and an increase of 22.4% in June 2023. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.4% in June 2024 as compare to a decrease of 2.5% in the previous month and decrease of 0.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2023.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 12.2% on (YoY) basis in June 2024 as compared to an increase of 12.3% in the previous month and 18.5% in June 2023. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in June 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in previous month and an increase of 0.7% in corresponding month of last year i.e. June, 2023.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 17.0% on (YoY) basis in June 2024 as compared to an increase of 17.0% in the previous month and 25.2% in June 2023. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.9% in June 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.5% in previous month and an increase of 0.9% in corresponding month of last year i.e. June 2023.

