CPI Inflation Recorded At 24.5% In December

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :The inflation based on the Consumer price Index (CPI) was recorded at 24.5% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in December 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.

On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.5% in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month (November).

The food commodities that witnessed an increase in prices on YoY basis included onions (463.5%), gram whole (61.24%), wheat (58.62%), tea (58.09%), eggs (57.78%), pulse gram (54.34%), besan (54.08%), rice (48.86%), pulse mash (44.33%), pulse moong (43.27%), chicken (41.35%), mustard oil (41.19%), dry fruits (39.84%), cooking oil (35.22%), cigarettes (34.96%), vegetable ghee (33.89%), milk fresh (29.75%),tomatoes (21.73%), meat (21.61%), fish (18.47%), potatoes (15.34%), sugar (3.84%) and gur (0.33%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed an increase on a YoY basis included motor fuels (51.66%), transport services (51.17%), washing soaps, detergents and matchbox (37.90%), stationery (37.8%), solid fuel (37.66%), drugs and medicines (33.64%), construction input items (33.05%), motor vehicles accessories (29.60%), woolen readymade garments (18.63%) and construction wage rates (11.85%), The non-food commodities that witnessed a decrease in prices included electricity charges which went down by 2.69%.

Meanwhile, CPI inflation Urban increased to 21.6% on a year-on-year basis in Dec 2022 as compared to an increase of 21.6% in the previous month and 12.7% in Dec 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.3% in Dec 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.

3% in Dec 2021.

CPI inflation Rural, increased to 28.8% on a year-on-year basis in Dec 2022 as compared to an increase of 27.2% in the previous month and 11.6% in Dec 2021. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 0.7% in Dec 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.3% in the previous month and a decrease of 0.5% in Dec 2021.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 27.8% in Dec 2022 as compared to an increase of 27.1% a month earlier and an increase of 20.9% in Dec 2021. On a MoM basis, it increased by 0.2% in Dec 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.1% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.4% in Dec 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on a YoY basis increased to 27.1% in Dec 2022 as compared to an increase of 27.7% a month earlier and an increase of 26.2% in Dec 2021. On MoM basis, it decreased by 0.7% in Dec 2022 with no change a month earlier and a decrease of 0.2% in the corresponding month i.e. Dec 2021.

The core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy for urban areas increased to 14.7% on (YoY) basis in Dec 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.6% in the previous month and 8.3% in Dec 2021. On a (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.2% in Dec 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month, and an increase of 1.1% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. December 2021.

The core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy for rural areas increased to 19.0% on a (YoY) basis in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 18.5% in the previous month and 8.9% in December 2021. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.5% in December 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.1% in the previous month, and an increase of 1.1% in the corresponding month of last year i.e. Dec, 2021.

