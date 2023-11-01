Open Menu

CPI Inflation Recorded At 26.9 In October

Muhammad Irfan Published November 01, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) The Consumer price Index (CPI) based inflation increased to 26.9 percent during the month of October 2023 as compared to the same month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.

The inflation had increased to 31.4 per cent during last month (September) whereas it was recorded at 26.6 percent during October, 2022, according to the PBS data.

On a month-on-month basis, the inflation increased to 1.1 percent in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.0 percent in the previous month and an increase of 4.7 percent in October 2022.

The urban CPI inflation increased to 25.5% on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 29.7% in the previous month and 24.6% in October last year. On a month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased to 1.1% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.7% in the previous month and an increase of 4.5% in October 2022.

On the other hand, the rural CPI increased to 28.9% on a year-on-year basis in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 33.9% in the previous month and 29.5% in October 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 1.1% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.5% in the previous month and an increase of 5.0% in October 2022.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation on YoY increased to 34.2% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 32.0% a month earlier and 24.0% in October 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.2% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.7% a month earlier and a decrease of 1.5% in October 2022.

The Wholesale Price Index based inflation on YoY basis increased to 24.6% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 26.4% a month earlier and an increase of 32.

6% in October 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.9% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 3.1% a month earlier and a decrease of 0.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2022.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 18.5% on (YoY) basis in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 18.6% in the previous month and 14.9% in October 2022. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.2% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.0% in previous month, and an increase of 1.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. October, 2022.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 26.7% on (YoY) basis in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 27.3% in the previous month and 18.2% in October 2022. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.0% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.6% in previous month, and an increase of 1.5% in corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2022.

According to the data, the urban core inflation (Trimmed) measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean increased to 24.6% on (YoY) basis in October 2023 as compared to 25.0% in the previous month and 22.0% in October 2022. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.1% in the previous month and an increase of 1.9% in corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2022.

The rural core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean increased to 30.7% on (YoY) basis in October 2023 as compared to 33.3% in the previous month and 26.7% in October 2022. On (MoM) basis, it increased to 0.8% in October 2023 as compared to an increase of 1.7% in the previous month and an increase of 2.7% in corresponding month of last year i.e. October 2022.

More Stories From Business