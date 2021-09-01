UrduPoint.com

CPI Inflation Remains In Single Digit At 8.4% In August

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:06 PM

CPI inflation remains in single digit at 8.4% in August

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation, remained in single digit by witnessing an increase of 8.4 percent during the month of August 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation, remained in single digit by witnessing an increase of 8.4 percent during the month of August 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6 percent in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.3 percent in the previous month and an increase of 0.6 percent in August 2020.

According to PBS data, the urban CPI based inflation increased by 8.3% on year-on-year basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.7% in the previous month and 7.1% in August 2020.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.5% in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.29% in the previous month and an increase of 0.8% in August 2020.

The rural CPI increased by 8.4% on year-on-year basis in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 8.0% in the previous month and 9.9% in August 2020.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.7% in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.4% in the previous month and an increase of 0.4% in August 2020.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 15.9% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 16.2% a month earlier and an increase of 11.7% in August 2020.

On MoM basis, it increased by 0.7% in August 2021 as compared to increase of 1.8% a month earlier and an increase of 0.9% in August 2020.

Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) on YoY basis increased by 17.1% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 17.3% a month earlier and an increase of 3.3% in August 2020.

WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 1.

2% in August 2021 as compared to an increase of 2.3% a month earlier and an increase of 1.3% in corresponding month i.e. August 2020.

The urban core inflation, measured by non-food non-energy increased by 6.3% on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.9% in the previous month and 5.6% in August, 2020.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in August, 2021 as compared to increase of 0.8% in previous month, and an increase of 0.7% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2020.

On the other hand, the rural core inflation, measures by non-food non-energy increased by 6.2% on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 6.9% in the previous month and 7.6% in August, 2020. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.2% in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.7% in previous month, and an increase of 0.8% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2020.

The urban trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean, increased by 7.8% on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to 9.0% in the previous month and 7.0% in August, 2020.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.4% in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month and an increase of 1.3% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2020.

The rural trimmed core inflation, measured by 20% weighted trimmed mean increased by 7.8% on (YoY) basis in August, 2021 as compared to 8.4% in the previous month and by 9.3% in August, 2020.

On (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.6% in August, 2021 as compared to an increase of 0.8% in the previous month and an increase of 1.0% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2020.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price August 2020

Recent Stories

Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in August

Indian troops martyr 18 Kashmiris in August

3 minutes ago
 EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES 1st Sep, 2021

EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES 1st Sep, 2021

10 minutes ago
 Bottoms up for Pernod Ricard despite pandemic

Bottoms up for Pernod Ricard despite pandemic

10 minutes ago
 Foreign exchange rates 1st Sep, 2021

Foreign exchange rates 1st Sep, 2021

10 minutes ago
 Foreign Currency Account Scheme 1st Sep, 2021

Foreign Currency Account Scheme 1st Sep, 2021

10 minutes ago
 Putin Says US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan Only ..

Putin Says US 20-Year Presence in Afghanistan Only Resulted in Tragedies

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.