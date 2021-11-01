CPI inflation remains in single digit at 9.1% in October

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Consumer price Index (CPI), based on monthly inflation, remained in single digit by witnessing an increase of 9.19 percent during the month of October 2021 as compared to the corresponding month of the last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Friday.

The Urban CPI was recorded an increase of 9.55% while Rural CPI recorded an increase of 8.66%, according to PBS data.

According to break up figures, the food products that witnessed decline in prices in urban areas on year-on-year (yoY) basis included tomatoes (48.52%), pulse moong (29.12%), onions (28.35%) and potatoes (19.26%).

The food products that witnessed increase in prices in urban areas included vegetable ghee (43.03%), mustard oil (41.92%), cooking oil (40.02%), chicken (34.69%), pulse Masoor (17.62%), meat (17.11%), fruits (15.84%), wheat flour (12.97%), gram whole (12.44%), beans (12.26%) and milk (9.45%).

The non-food items the prices of which increased in urban areas on YoY basis Liquefied Hydrocarbons (71.03%), electricity charges (Combine) (32.14%), motor fuel (27.6%), footwear (16.12%), washing soap/detergents (12.45%), motor vehicle accessories (11.98%), woollen readymade garments (11.86%) and plastic products (10.30%).

On the other hand, in rural areas the food items the prices of which deceased on YoY basis included tomatoes (54.61%), onions (28.79%), pulse Moong (27.04%), potatoes (18.15%) and condiments and spices (14.09%).

In rural food inflation, the food commodities witnessing increase included cooking oil (46.56%), mustard oil (44.86%), vegetable ghee (43.37%), chicken (37.93%), gram whole (18.23%), meat (16.33%), pulse Masoor (16.30%), wheat flour (13.06%), honey (12.12%), butter (11.49%) and milk (8.59%).

The non-food items the prices of which increased in rural areas on YoY basis included Liquefied Hydrocarbons (54.75%), electricity charges (combine) (32.14%), motor fuels (26.3%), hosiery (13.56%), construction input items (11.18%), washing soaps/detergents (11.02%), woolen cloth (10.64%), woolen readymade garments (10.01%), tailoring (9.58%), household equipment (9.44%) and motor vehicles accessories (8.14%).

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.

90% in October 2021 as compared to September 2021. The Urban CPI recorded an increase of 1.66% while Rural CPI recorded an increase of 2.25%.

On month-on-month basis, the food commodities in urban basket witnessing decrease in prices included onions the prices of which decreased by 12.70%. Likewise, prices of sugar decreased by 7.72%, pulse moong by 6.14%, eggs by 5.94%, condiments and Spices by 3.85%, pulse gram by 2.30%, pulse mash 2.12% whereas the prices of Wheat flour declined by 1.44%.

The food products that witnessed increase in prices in urban areas on MoM basis included chicken (17.91%), vegetables (15.26%), potatoes (12.17%), wheat (7.25%), tea (4.93%), mustard oil (4.68%), vegetable ghee (2.72%), gur (2.68%), fish (2.22%), cooking oil (1.77%), mat (1.72%), beans (1.50%) and fruits (1.10%).

The non-food items the prices of which increased in urban areas on MoM basis, included liquefied hydrocarbons (13.2%), motor fuel (8.65%), stationery (5.78%), electricity charges (Combine) (5.48%), motor vehicle accessories (2.76%) and readymade garments (2.44%).

On the other hand, in rural areas the food items the prices of which deceased on MoM basis, included onions (14.76%), tomatoes (10.24%), condiments and spices (3.70%), sugar (2.59%), pulse Moong (1.91%), pulse Masoor (1.34%), fruits (1.30%) and eggs (1.07%).

In rural food inflation, the commodities witnessing increase included vegetables (25.09%), chicken (13.72%), potatoes (9.08%), mustard oil (8.11%), wheat (5.16%), honey (4.93%), tea (3.50%), fish (3.14%), cooking oil (2.60%), pulse Mash (2.26%), vegetable ghee (2.20%), milk (1.8%) and gram Whole (1.25%).

The non-food items in rural inflation basket that witnessed increase included liquefied hydrocarbons (11.79%), motor fuels (8.99%), electricity charges (combine) (5.48%), cleaning & laundering (4.34%), hosiery (2.2%), construction Input Items (2.16%), motor vehicles accessories (1.87%), furniture & furnishing (1.26%), readymade garments (1.24%) and washing soaps/detergents (1.22%).

CPI National for the period Jul-Oct (2021-22) increased by 8.74% over Jul-Oct (2020-21). The Urban CPI recorded an increase of 8.92% while Rural CPI recorded an increase of 8.46%.