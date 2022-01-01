UrduPoint.com

CPI Inflation Rises 12.28% In December(YoY), Declines By 0.02% (MoM)

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 05:31 PM

CPI inflation rises 12.28% in December(YoY), declines by 0.02% (MoM)

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased by 12.28% on year-on-year (YoY) basis during the month of December 2021 against the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Saturday

The average inflation rate during the period July-December 2021-22 over same period of the preceding year was recorded at 9.81%.

The average inflation rate during the period July-December 2021-22 over same period of the preceding year was recorded at 9.81%.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it declined by 0.02% when compared to previous month (November), according to PBS data.

According to breakup figures of PBS, the Urban CPI recorded am increase of 12.74% on year-on-year basis while it was increased by 0.3% on month-on-month basis.

On the other hand, the CPI inflation Rural, increased by 11.61% on year-on-year basis in December 2021 as compared to same month of the preceding year. On month-on-month basis, it declined by 0.5% in December 2021 as compared to November,2021.

Top few commodities (urban) which recorded decrease in December compared to same month of the preceding year included tomatoes (28.90%), onions (27.73%), pulse moong (24.59%), potatoes (23.96%), chicken (14.34%), eggs (8.19%) and condiments & spices (2.63%).

Similarly prices of top few commodities (rural) which recorded decrease in December compared to same month of the year 2020 included, tomatoes (30.59%), onions (29.78%), pulse moong (24.

53%), potatoes (22.72%), condiments & spices (21.66%), chicken (13.43%), eggs (8.03%) and vegetables (1.15%).

The top few commodities (urban) which recorded increase in prices in the month under review included mustard oil (60.77%), cooking oil (59.33%), vegetable ghee (56.33%), pulse masoor (33.56%), fruits (29.93%), meat (20.4%), gram whole (20.13%), wheat flour (19.12%), wheat (14.63%), milk (14.46%), beans (14.28%), gur (14.13%), sugar (13.28%), liquefied hydrocarbons (72.38%), electricity charges (59.38%), motor fuel (39.68%), footwear (26.87%), cleaning and laundering (20.37%), washing soap/detergents/match box (16.57%), motor vehicle accessories (13.82%) and construction input items (11.35%).

Likewise the prices of top few commodities (rural) which recorded increase in the month under review included mustard oil (57.78%), cooking oil (57%), vegetable ghee (55.47%), pulse masoor (26.81%), gram whole (26.72%), fruits (25.83%), meat (19.72%), wheat flour (19.29%), beans (14.44%), sugar (13.77%), besan (12.49%), gur (11.71%), milk (10.07%), electricity charges (59.38%), liquefied hydrocarbons (55.56%), motor fuels (38.43%), hosiery (16.89%), washing soaps, detergents and match box (16.85%), woolen readymade garments (14.13%), woolen cloth (13.91%), furniture and furnishing (12.49%), cleaning and laundering (12.19%), motor vehicles accessories (12.09%) and readymade garments (11.40%).

