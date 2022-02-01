CPI inflation rises by 12.96% in January

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) based monthly inflation increased by 12.96% on year-on-year (YoY) basis during the month of January 2021 against the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Saturday.

According to PBS data, the average inflation rate during the period from July to December (2021-22) increased up to 10.26 over same period of the preceding year.

On month-on-month (MoM) basis, it increased by 0.39% when compared to previous month (December).

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 13.0% on year-on-year basis in January 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.7% in the previous month and 5.0% in January 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.1% in January 2022 as compared to increase of 0.3% in the previous month and a decrease of -0.2% in January 2021.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 12.9% on year-on-year basis in January 2022 as compared to an increase of 11.6% in the previous month and 6.6% in January 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.9% in January 2022 as compared to decrease of -0.5% in the previous month and a decrease of -0.3% in January 2021.

The top few food commodities that contributed in Urban Food Inflation on YoY basis included cooking oil (54.33%), vegetable ghee (47.4%), mustard oil (46.68%), pulse masoor (41.3%), fruits (28.35%), gram whole (24.7%), meat (22.38%), chicken (17.08%), pulse gram (15.67%), beans (15.37%), pulse mash (12.46%) and vegetables (11.58%) The food commodities that witnessed declined in prices on YoY basis included, tomatoes (41.

95%), pulse Moong (24.69%), onions (4.39%) and condiments & spices (2.58%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed decline in prices included electricity charges (56.20%), liquefied hydrocarbons (53.35%), motor fuel (36.22%), footwear (25.47%), cleaning & laundering (22.03%), washing soap/detergents/match box (17.95%), motor vehicle accessories (14.04%), woolen readymade garments (13.03%) and plastic products (11.72%).

The commodities that contributed in rural food inflation included cooking oil (50.33%), mustard oil (49.73%), vegetable ghee (49.27%), pulse masoor (36.22%), fruits (29.35%), gram whole (29.34%), meat (21.96%), vegetables (18.19%), chicken (17.17%), beans (13.97%), besan (12.54%), pulse gram (11.63%) and milk (10.22%).

However the prices of tomatoes declined by 46.2%, Pulse Moong by 24.59%, condiments and spices by 14.78% and onions 7.75%.

The non-food commodities that witnessed increase included electricity charges (56.20%), liquefied hydrocarbons (42.05%), motor fuels (34.86%), washing soaps/detergents/match box (18.20%), woolen readymade garments (15.63%), cleaning & laundering (15.44%), hosiery (14.62%), solid fuel (14.02%), woolen cloth (13.74%), motor vehicles accessories (13.34%) and furniture & furnishing (12.54%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the CPI on new base (2015-16) comprises of urban CPI and Rural CPI. The Urban CPI covers 35 cities and 356 consumer items while the Rural CPI covers 27 Rural Centers and 244 consumer items.

In the base year (2015-16) National CPI for 12 major groups is also computed by taking weighted average of Urban CPI and Rural CPI.