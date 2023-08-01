Open Menu

CPI Inflation Slides Down To 28.3pc In July

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI)-based inflation came down to 28.3 percent during the month of July 2023 as compared to 29.4 percent recorded during June 2023, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported Tuesday.

According to PBS data, the CPI based inflation during the same month of last year was recorded at 24.9%.

On month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.5% in July 2023 as compared to a decrease of 0.3% in the previous month and an increase of 4.3% in July 2022.

The CPI inflation Urban increased to 26.3% on year-on-year basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 27.3% in the previous month and 23.6% in July 2022. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.6% in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.1% in the previous month and an increase of 4.5% in July 2022.

CPI inflation Rural increased to 31.3% on year-on-year basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 32.4% in the previous month and 26.9% in July 2022. On month-on-month basis, it increased to 3.3% in July 2023 as compared to a decrease of 0.8% in the previous month and an increase of 4.2% in July 2022.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator based inflation on YoY increased to 29.3% in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 34.9% a month earlier and 28.2% in July 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.8% in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.2% a month earlier and an increase of 7.3% in July 2022.

The Wholesale Price Index based inflation on YoY basis increased to 23.1% in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 22.4% a month earlier and an increase of 38.5% in July 2022. On MoM basis, it increased by 2.5% in July 2023 as compared to a decrease of 0.3% a month earlier and an increase of 2.

0% in corresponding month of last year (July 2022).

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy (NFNE) Urban increased to 18.4% on (YoY) basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 18.5% in the previous month and 12.0% in July 2022. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.2% in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.7% in previous month, and an increase of 1.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July, 2022.

The core inflation measured by non-food non-energy for rural increased to 24.6% on (YoY) basis in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 25.2% in the previous month and 14.6% in July 2022. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.2% in July 2023 as compared to an increase of 0.9% in previous month, and an increase of 1.6% in corresponding month of last year i.e. July 2022.

On YoY basis, the top few commodities which varied from corresponding month of previous year i.e. July, 2022 are given below included cigarettes (123.46%), wheat flour (102.43%), tea (97.26%), rice (68.87%), wheat (66.58%), potatoes (60.66%), chicken (58.13%), sugar (56.45%), wheat products (55.96%), beans (47.5%), gur (44.57%), pulse moong (43.82%), pulse mash (41.06%), milk fresh (30.00%), fresh vegetables (25.07%), fresh fruits (24.02%), gram whole (21.75%), besan (19.55%), meat (18.25%), cooking oil (10.62%), stationery (63.56%), gas charges (62.82%), communication apparatus (39.77%), motor vehicles (35.66%), construction input items (35.15%), newspapers (32.77%), personal grooming services (30.87%), solid fuel (30.37%), accommodation services (27.89%) and construction wage rates (15.24%).

The commodities that witnessed increase in prices included onions (28.18%), pulse masoor (7.72%) and vegetable ghee (0.34%) and liquified hydrocarbons (1.85%).

