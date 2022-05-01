UrduPoint.com

CPI Inflation Up By 13.4% In April

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2022 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) increased by 13.4% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in April 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported .

According to PBS data, the CPI inflation witnessed an increase of 12.7% in the previous month (March) and 11.1% in April 2021.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.6% in April 2022 as compared to increase of 0.8% in the previous month and increase of 1.0% in April 2021.

The CPI inflation Urban, increased by 12.2% on year-on-year basis in April 2022 as compared to an increase of 11.9% in the previous month and 11.0% in April 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.6% in April 2022 as compared to increase of 0.7% in the previous month and increase of 1.3% in April 2021.

The CPI inflation Rural, increased by 15.1% on year-on-year basis in April 2022 as compared to an increase of 13.9% in the previous month and 11.3% in April 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 1.6% in April 2022 as compared to increase of 1.0% in the previous month and increase of 0.6% in April 2021.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 14.2% in April 2022 as compared to an increase of 13.0% a month earlier and an increase of 21.3% in April 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 1.5% in April 2022 as compared to increase of 0.

6% a month earlier and increase of 0.4% in April 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 28.1% in April 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.8% a month earlier and an increase of 16.6% in April 2021. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 3.2% in April 2022 as compared to increase of 3.9% a month earlier and a decrease of -0.4% in corresponding month i.e. April 2021.

On Month-on-Month basis, the top few food commodities that witnessed increase compared to previous month included tomatoes (51.53%), onions (42.83%), fruits (21.07%), vegetables (14.41%), cooking oil (11.35%), vegetable ghee (8.26%), gram whole (5.67%), wheat flour (3.45%), meat (3.25%), mustard oil (2.31%), potatoes (1.43%), milk (1.27%) and pulse masoor (1.13%).

The food commodities that witnessed decrease included chicken (9.40%), gur (1.23%) and sugar (0.70%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed increase in prices included tailoring (6.37%), motor vehicles (5.42%), hosiery (4.41%), household equipments (3.88%), cotton cloth (2.05%), construction input items (1.84%), readymade garments (1.37%), washing soap/detergents/match box (1.36%) and furniture & furnishing (0.95%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included electricity charges (7.84%), liquefied hydrocarbons (3.75%) and solid fuel (1.00%).

