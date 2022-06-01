UrduPoint.com

CPI Inflation Up By 13.8% In May

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) increased by 13.8% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in May 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.4% in May 2022 as compared to increase of 1.6% in the previous month (April) and increase of 0.1% in May 2021.

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 12.4% on year-on-year basis in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.2% in the previous month and 10.8% in May 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.3% in May 2022 as compared to increase of 1.6% in the previous month and increase of 0.2% in May 2021.

The CPI inflation Rural increased by 15.9% on year-on-year basis in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 15.1% in the previous month and 10.9% in May 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 0.6% in May 2022 as compared to increase of 1.6% in the previous month and decrease of -0.03% in May 2021.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 14.1% in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.2% a month earlier and an increase of 19.7% in May 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 0.6% in May 2022 as compared to increase of 1.5% a month earlier and increase of 0.8% in May 2021.

Likewise, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 29.6% in May 2022 as compared to an increase of 28.1% a month earlier and an increase of 19.4% in May 2021. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 1.4% in May 2022 as compared to increase of 3.2% a month earlier and increase of 0.3% in corresponding month i.e. May 2021.

On Month-on-Month basis, the top few food commodities that witnessed increase compared to previous month included onions (36.17%), chicken (16.98%), eggs (13.07%), wheat flour (10.51%), gram whole (6.68%), pulse masoor (5.96%), meat (3.98%), rice (3.40%), pulse mash (2.43%), wheat (2.06%), mustard oil (1.93%), pulse gram (1.59%) and pulse moong (1.28%).

The food commodities that witnessed decrease included decreased: tomatoes (37.73%), vegetables (15.26%), fruits (12.94%), sugar (2.05%) and condiments & spices (1.58%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed increase in prices included stationery (8.00%), plastic products (4.75%), motor vehicles (3.30%), cleaning & laundering (3.26%), motor fuel (3.19%), furniture & furnishing (2.46%), washing soap/detergents/match box (2.19%), Household Equipments (2.05%), Motor Vehicle Accessories (2.01%) and Tailoring (1.35%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included Electricity Charges (15.46%).

