UrduPoint.com

CPI Inflation Up By 21.3% In June

Faizan Hashmi Published July 01, 2022 | 03:10 PM

CPI inflation up by 21.3% in June

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) increased by 21.3% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in June 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 6.3% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month (May) and decrease of 0.3% in June 2021.

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 19.8% on year-on-year basis in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.4% in the previous month and 9.6% in June 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 6.2% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.3% in the previous month and decrease of (-)0.4% in June 2021.

CPI inflation Rural increased by 23.6% on year-on-year basis in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 15.9% in the previous month and 9.7% in June 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 6.6% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and decrease of 0.1% in June 2021.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation on YoY increased by 21.7% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.1% a month earlier and an increase of 17.6% in June 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 6.2% in June 2022 as compared to increase of 0.6% a month earlier and decrease of 0.

4% in June 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 38.9% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 29.6% a month earlier and an increase of 20.9% in June 2021. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 8.2% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.4% a month earlier and increase of 0.9% in corresponding month i.e. June 2021.

On year-on-year basis the food commodities that witnessed increase included onions (124.30%), tomatoes (121.72%), mustard oil (81.82%), vegetable ghee (76.71%), pulse masoor (74.32%), cooking oil (70.8%), gram whole (57.49%), chicken (47.52%), fruits (38.63%), pulse gram (31.95%), wheat (31.86%), meat (26.08%), rice (25.9%), besan (24.96%), beans (21.74%) and milk (21.29%).

The food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included condiments & spices (20.11%), pulse moong (18.46%) and sugar (11.28%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YOY basis included motor fuel (95.74%), liquefied hydrocarbons (60.95%), electricity charges (34.65%), stationery (30.75%), cleaning and laundering (30.25%), washing soap/detergents/match box (22.63%), motor vehicle accessories (21.9%), plastic products (20.68%), footwear (19.33%), household equipments (18.92%), construction input items (18.35%) and cotton cloth (15.71%).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Electricity Oil Vehicle Price May June Cotton Wheat Tomatoes

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Innovation Hub Program in Islamabad

23 minutes ago
 FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

FIRs filed against journalist Imran Riaz Khan

52 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif meets COAS Gen Qamar Bajwa

2 hours ago
 Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. ..

Expansion of Interview Waiver Eligibility for U.S. Visa Holders from Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites US Congres ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto invites US Congresswoman Sheila Jackson to visit ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the p ..

Pakistan reports 694 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.