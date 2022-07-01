CPI inflation up by 21.3% in June

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) increased by 21.3% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in June 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Friday.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 6.3% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.4% in the previous month (May) and decrease of 0.3% in June 2021.

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 19.8% on year-on-year basis in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.4% in the previous month and 9.6% in June 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 6.2% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.3% in the previous month and decrease of (-)0.4% in June 2021.

CPI inflation Rural increased by 23.6% on year-on-year basis in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 15.9% in the previous month and 9.7% in June 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 6.6% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 0.6% in the previous month and decrease of 0.1% in June 2021.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation on YoY increased by 21.7% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.1% a month earlier and an increase of 17.6% in June 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 6.2% in June 2022 as compared to increase of 0.6% a month earlier and decrease of 0.

4% in June 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 38.9% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 29.6% a month earlier and an increase of 20.9% in June 2021. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 8.2% in June 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.4% a month earlier and increase of 0.9% in corresponding month i.e. June 2021.

On year-on-year basis the food commodities that witnessed increase included onions (124.30%), tomatoes (121.72%), mustard oil (81.82%), vegetable ghee (76.71%), pulse masoor (74.32%), cooking oil (70.8%), gram whole (57.49%), chicken (47.52%), fruits (38.63%), pulse gram (31.95%), wheat (31.86%), meat (26.08%), rice (25.9%), besan (24.96%), beans (21.74%) and milk (21.29%).

The food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included condiments & spices (20.11%), pulse moong (18.46%) and sugar (11.28%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YOY basis included motor fuel (95.74%), liquefied hydrocarbons (60.95%), electricity charges (34.65%), stationery (30.75%), cleaning and laundering (30.25%), washing soap/detergents/match box (22.63%), motor vehicle accessories (21.9%), plastic products (20.68%), footwear (19.33%), household equipments (18.92%), construction input items (18.35%) and cotton cloth (15.71%).