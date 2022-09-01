CPI inflation up by 27.3% in August

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) increased by 27.3% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in August 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Thursday.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.4% in August 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.3% in the previous month (July) and an increase of 0.6% in August 2021.

The food commodities that witnessed increase in prices on YoY basis included pulse Masoor (114.34%), onions (90.54%), mustard oil (81.16%), gram whole (77.23%), cooking oil (74.66%), vegetable ghee (69.82%), pulse Gram (60.25%), chicken (59.89%), pulse Mash (52.70%), besan (47.83%), wheat (44.48%), vegetables (41.62%), tomatoes (38.02%), rice (36.28%), eggs (35.27%), meat (26.81%) and milk (25.01%).

The food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included condiments and spices (17.43%) and sugar (15.69%).

The non-food commodities that witnessed increase on YoY basis included electricity charges (123.37%), motor fuel (84.21%), stationery (44.12%), cleaning and laundering (39.16%), liquefied hydrocarbons (33.66%), washing soap/detergents/Match Box (28.86%), construction input Items (27.77%), motor vehicle accessories (27.37%) and cotton cloth (23.53%).

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 26.2% on year-on-year basis in August 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.6% in the previous month and 8.3% in August 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.6% in August 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.5% in the previous month and an increase of 0.5% in August 2021.

CPI inflation Rural, increased by 28.8% on year-on-year basis in August 2022 as compared to an increase of 26.

9% in the previous month and 8.4% in August 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 2.2% in August 2022 as compared to an increase of 4.2% in the previous month and an increase of 0.7% in August 2021.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) inflation on YoY increased by 34.0% in August 2022 as compared to an increase of 28.2% a month earlier and an increase of 15.9% in August 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 5.2% in August 2022 as compared to increase of 7.3% a month earlier and an increase of 0.7% in August 2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 41.2% in August 2022 as compared to an increase of 38.5% a month earlier and an increase of 17.1% in August 2021. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 3.1% in August 2022 as compared to an increase of 2.0% a month earlier and an increase of 1.2% in corresponding month i.e. August 2021.

The Core inflation measured by non-food non-energy (NFNE) urban increased by 13.8% on (YoY) basis in August, 2022 as compared to an increase of 12.0% in the previous month and 6.3% in August, 2021. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.8% in August, 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.2% in previous month, and an increase of 0.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2021.

The rural core inflation measured by non-food non-energy increased by 16.5% on (YoY) basis in August, 2022 as compared to an increase of 14.6% in the previous month and 6.2% in August, 2021. On (MoM) basis, it increased by 1.8% in August, 2022 as compared to an increase of 1.6% in previous month, and an increase of 0.2% in corresponding month of last year i.e. August, 2021.