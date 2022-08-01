CPI inflation up shows 24.9% increase in July

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :The Consumer price Index (CPI) increased by 24.9% on year-on-year (YoY) basis in July 2022 as compared to the corresponding month of last year, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Monday.

On month-on-month basis, it increased by 4.3% in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.3% in the previous month (June) and an increase of 1.3% in July 2021.

The CPI inflation Urban increased by 23.6% on year-on-year basis in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 19.8% in the previous month and 8.7% in July 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 4.5% in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.2% in the previous month and an increase of 1.3% in July 2021.

CPI inflation Rural increased by 26.9% on year-on-year basis in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 23.6% in the previous month and 8.0% in July 2021. On month-on-month basis, it increased by 6.6% in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 6.6% in the previous month and an increase of 1.4% in July 2021.

Meanwhile, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) based inflation on YoY increased by 28.2% in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 21.

7% a month earlier and an increase of 16.2% in July 2021. On MoM basis, it increased by 7.3% in July 2022 as compared to increase of 6.2% a month earlier and an increase of 1.8% in July2021.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased by 38.5% in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 38.9% a month earlier and an increase of 17.3% in July 2021. WPI inflation on MoM basis increased by 2.0% in July 2022 as compared to an increase of 8.2% a month earlier and increase of 2.3% in corresponding month i.e. July 2021.

On year-on-year basis the food commodities that witnessed increase included pulse masoor (92.43%), onions (89.48%), mustard oil (81.95%), vegetable ghee (74.08%), cooking oil (72.56%), gram whole (67.48%), chicken (59.09%), wheat (45.02%), pulse gram (43.24%), vegetables (40.47%), fruits (39.23%), besan (gram flour) (37.52%), pulse mash (35.68%), rice (31.22%), meat (25.97%), milk (24.75%), eggs (23.74%), tea (23.12%) and beans (22.50%).

The food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices included condiment and spices (21%), sugar (14.5%), and pulse moong (5.55%).