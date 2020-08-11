VIS Credit Rating Company has suspended the entity ratings of A minus/A-two assigned to Clover Pakistan Limited, with immediate effect, due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis

The ratings will be re-assessed as and when the required information is available, said release on Tuesday.

The previous rating action was announced on June 19, 2019.