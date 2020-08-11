CPL's Entity Ratings Suspended
Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:36 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company has suspended the entity ratings of A minus/A-two assigned to Clover Pakistan Limited, with immediate effect, due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis.
The ratings will be re-assessed as and when the required information is available, said release on Tuesday.