Faizan Hashmi 41 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 03:36 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company has suspended the entity ratings of A minus/A-two assigned to Clover Pakistan Limited, with immediate effect, due to non-availability of current information for ratings analysis.

The ratings will be re-assessed as and when the required information is available, said release on Tuesday.

The previous rating action was announced on June 19, 2019.

