CPSC to hold two-day conference on 'Belt and Road Initiative'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) will host two-day International conference on "Belt and Road Initiative in Changing Regional Dynamics" on Wednesday.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will be the chief guest at the occasion, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.