CPSC To Hold Two-day Conference On 'Belt And Road Initiative'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) will host two-day International conference on "Belt and Road Initiative in Changing Regional Dynamics" on Wednesday.
Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will be the chief guest at the occasion, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.