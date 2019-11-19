UrduPoint.com
CPSC To Hold Two-day Conference On 'Belt And Road Initiative'

Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:07 PM

CPSC to hold two-day conference on 'Belt and Road Initiative'

The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) will host two-day International conference on "Belt and Road Initiative in Changing Regional Dynamics" on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) will host two-day International conference on "Belt and Road Initiative in Changing Regional Dynamics" on Wednesday.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani will be the chief guest at the occasion, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

