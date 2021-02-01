UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CRA Enacted To Provide Framework For Rehabilitation Of Distressed Corporate Entities: Report

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 11:19 PM

CRA enacted to provide framework for rehabilitation of distressed corporate entities: Report

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has enacted Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018 (CRA) to provide a framework for rehabilitation and re-organization of distressed corporate entities and their businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has enacted Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018 (CRA) to provide a framework for rehabilitation and re-organization of distressed corporate entities and their businesses.

According to the annual report, under CRA Regulations, a company or the qualifying creditor may file a petition in the High Court for order of mediation.

The Court, after notice and hearing, may pass an order for appointment of insolvency expert (s) from a panel maintained by SECP to act as mediator to achieve acceptance of plan of rehabilitation filed by the company or the qualifying creditor, the report added.

The Regulations provide eligibility criteria for enlistment in the panel of insolvency expert(s), manner of determination of remuneration of insolvency experts, fees and expenses payable to the administrator appointed under the CRA and code of conduct for insolvency experts.

Pakistan Mutual Evaluation Report 2019, recommended that the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) should have access to key databases of other agencies.

The SECP successfully completed the integration with FMU and it is the first public sector entity in Pakistan to be successfully integrated with FMU.

Moreover, integration of data of foreign companies with Board of Investment (BOI) has been completed to expedite the process of registration or renewal of branch/liaison office by foreign companies.

The SECP and the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual sharing of information of registered companies and trademarks while registering a new company or processing an application for registration of trademarks.

This collaboration would benefit business community at large by ensuring protection of registered company names as well as trademarks. Further, an MOU has been signed with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for sharing of data, Consequent to this collaboration,NTN to foreign companies and LLPs will be issued immediately after their registration with the SECP through SECP-FBR integrated online system.

Similarly, NTN to directors appointed subsequent to incorporation will be issued immediately after recording of their appointment with the Registrar.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Business Company May FBR 2018 2019 From BOI Court

Recent Stories

Majalis Abu Dhabi launches competition to celebrat ..

35 minutes ago

Former provincial ministers call on Chief Minister ..

37 minutes ago

Myanmar's Military Replaces 11 Ministers, Fires 24 ..

37 minutes ago

Blinken Says US Mulling Sanctions Against Russia O ..

37 minutes ago

Leipzig's clash with Liverpool threatened by new G ..

37 minutes ago

Prague, Budapest to Discuss Sputnik V Efficacy Thi ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.