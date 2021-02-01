CRA enacted to provide framework for rehabilitation of distressed corporate entities: Report

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has enacted Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018 (CRA) to provide a framework for rehabilitation and re-organization of distressed corporate entities and their businesses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ):The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has enacted Corporate Rehabilitation Act, 2018 (CRA) to provide a framework for rehabilitation and re-organization of distressed corporate entities and their businesses.

According to the annual report, under CRA Regulations, a company or the qualifying creditor may file a petition in the High Court for order of mediation.

The Court, after notice and hearing, may pass an order for appointment of insolvency expert (s) from a panel maintained by SECP to act as mediator to achieve acceptance of plan of rehabilitation filed by the company or the qualifying creditor, the report added.

The Regulations provide eligibility criteria for enlistment in the panel of insolvency expert(s), manner of determination of remuneration of insolvency experts, fees and expenses payable to the administrator appointed under the CRA and code of conduct for insolvency experts.

Pakistan Mutual Evaluation Report 2019, recommended that the Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) should have access to key databases of other agencies.

The SECP successfully completed the integration with FMU and it is the first public sector entity in Pakistan to be successfully integrated with FMU.

Moreover, integration of data of foreign companies with Board of Investment (BOI) has been completed to expedite the process of registration or renewal of branch/liaison office by foreign companies.

The SECP and the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO-Pakistan) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual sharing of information of registered companies and trademarks while registering a new company or processing an application for registration of trademarks.

This collaboration would benefit business community at large by ensuring protection of registered company names as well as trademarks. Further, an MOU has been signed with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for sharing of data, Consequent to this collaboration,NTN to foreign companies and LLPs will be issued immediately after their registration with the SECP through SECP-FBR integrated online system.

Similarly, NTN to directors appointed subsequent to incorporation will be issued immediately after recording of their appointment with the Registrar.