Crackdown Against Hoarders, Profiteers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 11:47 PM

Crackdown against hoarders, profiteers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab government has decided to launch crackdown against hoarders and profiteers for which teams comprising officials of various departments including Industries, Agriculture, Food, Livestock and Police have been constituted.

Provincial Industries Department Secretary Capt. (Retd.) Zaffar Iqbal chaired a meeting here at Civil Secretariat on Tuesday and directed the teams to visit markets, godowns and warehouses on daily basis, while secretaries of respective department would monitor the steps in this regard.

The Secretary Zaffar Iqbal said that provision of eatables was being ensured in Punjab and matters regarding uninterrupted supply of food items from Sindh had also been settled down with government of Sindh.

He clarified that there was no shortage of edibles in any district of Punjab and people should not pay any heed to such rumors, asserting that panic buying by the people could encourage hoarders and profiteers.

Additional Secretary Industries Ashar Zaidi, DG Industries and officers of relevant departments attended the meeting.

More Stories From Business

