- Home
- Business
- Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federal Minister for Finan ..
Crackdown On Hawala & Hundi Leads To Significant Increase In Remittances: Federal Minister For Finance And Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb,
Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 07:34 PM
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has stated that government measures against illegal money transfers through Hawala and Hundi have led to a substantial increase in remittances
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has stated that government measures against illegal money transfers through Hawala and Hundi have led to a substantial increase in remittances.
During a question-and-answer session in the National Assembly on Monday, Senator Aurangzeb responded to a query from Syed Rafiullah, explaining that several actions were taken in the last quarter of the 2023 financial year to curb illegal financial practices. The government launched a crackdown on unauthorized money transfer operators and implemented administrative measures to regulate the sector.
To ensure a secure and legal remittance process, the State Bank of Pakistan increased the capital requirements for exchange companies, allowing only credible businesses to operate. Additionally, ten banks were directed to establish exchange counters to facilitate legal transactions.
As a result, remittances previously routed through illegal channels are now being transferred through formal banking systems, significantly boosting overall inflows.
The Finance Minister revealed that remittances stood at $30.2 billion in the 2024 fiscal year, and with the ongoing reforms, this figure is expected to rise to between $35 billion to $36 billion by the end of the current financial year. He attributed this substantial increase to measures taken by both the caretaker and current governments to eliminate illegal money transfers and provide enhanced facilities for overseas Pakistanis.
Senator Aurangzeb affirmed that all necessary steps have been implemented and expressed confidence that remittances would see a further 35% to 36% increase.
Recent Stories
Afghan Interior Ministry denies reports of Sirajuddin Haqqani’s resignation
Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federa ..
Rabdan Academy earns European EFQM certification
Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Home First’ initiative to provide comprehensive ..
Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan
Cricketer collapses, dies in Adelaide amid Australia heatwave
Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin
More Stories From Business
-
Crackdown on hawala & hundi leads to significant increase in remittances: Federal Minister for Finan ..1 minute ago
-
CCP intensifies efforts to promote fair competition16 minutes ago
-
Rupee strengthens in interbank Market, Dollar gains in Open Market24 minutes ago
-
Gold prices go up to an all-time high once again in Pakistan44 minutes ago
-
Nasir Qureshi calls for enhance trade cooperation between ICCI, Uzbekistan1 hour ago
-
Industrial production falls by 1.78% in 7 months1 hour ago
-
Textile exports surge by 9.3% in 8 months1 hour ago
-
SAPM shares priorities to revive industrial sector1 hour ago
-
Afiniti, finance minister discuss AI expansion2 hours ago
-
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 hours ago