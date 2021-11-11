Crackdown on unregistered, illegal printing presses on cards

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided a crackdown on unregistered and illegal printing presses in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided a crackdown on unregistered and illegal printing presses in the province.

The decision was taken during a meeting of Press Registrar, IPR Department, Ansar Khalji with the office bearers of the Frontier Printers & Publishers Associations here on Thursday.

The crackdown would be carried out through district administration and the owners of unregistered and illegal printing presses could face penalties including the closure of printing press, imprisonment and cash fines.

Talking to the delegation, the Press Registrar directed for the registration of all printing presses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and legal action against those failed in registration within the deadline given to them.

On this occasion, the delegation of the Frontier Printers & Publishers Association called for the simplification of the process of declaration and proposed the provision of title to presses at district level.

The Press Registrar assured the resolution of the problems of printers and publishers on priority basis.