The creation of joint European gas inventories will be part of the European Commission's proposals to overcome the energy crisis, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021)

"We are preparing our communication, the question of a storage will be part of the communication, but detail it all out next week," she said at the end of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Slovenia.

According to von der Leyen, "Norway � one of our suppliers � is stepping up and increasing the supply, and I think this is a very good example others could follow."

It is expected that the European Commission on October 13 will release recommendations for overcoming the energy crisis in the medium and long term. The gas crisis will also be discussed at the EU summit on October 21 and 22.