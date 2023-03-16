UrduPoint.com

Credit Suisse Bank Announces Sale Of Assets Worth Over $3Bln

Muhammad Irfan Published March 16, 2023 | 06:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) Switzerland's Credit Suisse bank announced Thursday the sale of a number of its assets in the form of debt securities in euros and dollars worth more than $3 billion.

"Credit Suisse also announces today that it is making a cash tender offer in relation to ten US dollar denominated senior debt securities for an aggregate consideration of up to USD 2.5 billion. Concurrently, Credit Suisse is also announcing a separate cash tender offer in relation to four Euro denominated senior debt securities for an aggregate consideration of up to EUR 500 million," the bank's press release read.

The offer will expire on March 22, the bank added.

The Swiss National Bank and the country's national financial regulator said that Credit Suisse, the assets of which devalued by a quarter on Wednesday, meets the capital and liquidity requirements for systemically important banks, and would be granted liquidity by the Swiss National Bank if necessary.

After that, Credit Suisse said that it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs (approximately $53.7 billion ) from the country's central bank.

Concerns about Credit Suisse, which is one of Switzerland's largest banks, were raised after the bankruptcy of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the United States. Robert Kiyosaki, a financial columnist who predicted the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, said that Credit Suisse would be next. The concerns about the future of Credit Suisse were aggravated after its main stakeholder, Saudi National Bank, said that it would not bail the Swiss bank out due to its own issues with regulation.

