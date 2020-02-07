Credit Suisse chief Thiam quits as spy scandal swells

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The head of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam, said Friday he would step down next week, as a ballooning spying scandal rocks Switzerland's second largest bank

Geneva, Switzerland, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ):The head of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam, said Friday he would step down next week, as a ballooning spying scandal rocks Switzerland's second largest bank.

Thiam's position appeared untenable after revelations that the bank had spied on its employees as well as a former top executive, and allegation it was also keeping tabs on Greenpeace.

"I have agreed with the Board that I will step down from my role as CEO," Thiam said in the statement.

Credit Suisse said its board had "unanimously accepted" Thiam's resignation, which would take effect on February 14, a day after the presentation of the bank's fourth quarter and full-year results for 2019.

He will be replaced by the current head of the bank's Swiss operations Thomas Gottstein, it said.

Thiam, a 57-year-old French-Ivory Coast national, previously held at the top post at British insurer Prudential before taking the helm of Credit Suisse five years ago.

Bank chairman Urs Rohner said the outgoing chief executive had "made an enormous contribution to Credit Suisse".

- Private investigators - But Thiam, who once served as an Ivorian government minister, had become increasingly embattled amid a swelling scandal over revelations the bank had spied on employees.

The bank has also faced allegations it was keeping tabs on environmental activists angered by its oil and gas investments.

The scandal exploded last September, with the discovery that surveillance had been ordered on star banker and former wealth management chief Iqbal Khan.

Khan was tailed after he jumped ship to competitor UBS, sparking fears he was preparing to poach employees and clients.

The spying was revealed after Khan confronted the private investigators tailing him, leading to a fight in the heart of Zurich, and ending with Khan pressing charges.

An initial investigation blamed former chief operating officer Pierre-Olivier Bouee, who stepped down in October, but found no indication the rest of the top brass, including Thiam, were involved or even aware of the spying activities.

Then in December, an internal Credit Suisse probe confirmed that a second executive had been spied on by the bank, again blaming Bouee alone for incident.