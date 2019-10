Credit Suisse doubles third-quarter profit

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Zurich, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ):Credit Suisse said Wednesday it more than doubled its third quarter net profit, largely due to its wealth management activities, and despite losses in its investment bank unit.

Switzerland's second largest bank said its net profit soared 108 percent in the third quarter year-on-year to 881 million Swiss francs ($888 million, 798 million euros) despite a "challenging environment".

Net revenue meanwhile swelled nine percent to 5.3 billion Swiss francs,it said.