Credit Suisse posts biggest loss since 2008 financial crisis

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ):Credit Suisse on Thursday posted its biggest annual loss since the 2008 financial crisis and the scandal-plagued Swiss banking giant expects to fall deeper into the red in 2023, sending its shares tumbling.

Switzerland's second-biggest bank, which unveiled a dramatic restructuring plan in October aimed at stopping the rot, reported a net loss of 7.3 billion Swiss francs ($7.9 billion) for 2022.

The Zurich-based lender had waved goodbye to more than eight billion Swiss francs during the global financial crisis 15 years ago.

Citing the impact from restructuring charges and its exit from non-core businesses, Credit Suisse said in a statement that it "would also expect the group to report a substantial loss before taxes in 2023".

The bank unveiled a dramatic restructuring plan at the end of October, focused on drastically reducing the scale of its investment banking unit at the heart of a string of scandals that included the collapse of US fund Archegos.

Those restructuring costs are estimated at around 1.6 billion Swiss francs this year and around one billion francs in 2024.

Chief executive Ulrich Korner said the bank had "a clear plan to create a new Credit Suisse".

But its share price plunged on the Swiss stock exchange's main SMI index, down 5.7 percent at 3.066 Swiss francs in morning deals.

In the last quarter, its net loss attributable to shareholders amounted to nearly 1.4 billion Swiss francs -- slightly better than expected.