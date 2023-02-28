UrduPoint.com

Credit Suisse 'seriously Breached' Duty In Greensill Affair: Watchdog

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 08:24 PM

Credit Suisse "seriously breached its supervisory obligations" regarding risk management in its business relationship with financier Lex Greensill and his companies, the Swiss financial watchdog said Tuesday

Switzerland's second biggest bank saw its asset management branch rocked by the 2021 bankruptcy of British financial firm Greensill, in which it had committed some $10 billion through four funds.

Closing its inquiry, the Finma financial watchdog said in a statement that it had ordered "remedial measures".

The bank will have to periodically review its 500 most important business relationships "at executive board level", Finma said.

The watchdog also said it had opened four enforcement proceedings against former Credit Suisse managers, whom it did not name.

In March 2021, the bank closed four funds in which around $10 billion had been invested. The funds had been described as "low" risk, Finma said.

However, questions had been raised since 2018, including by Finma itself, when another institution had closed a fund connected to Greensill.

While "many critical observations" were available, Credit Suisse had "too few appropriate reactions", Finma concluded.

More Stories From Business

