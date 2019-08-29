UrduPoint.com
Crimea Ready To Help Syria Rebuild Oil, Gas Industry - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:28 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Crimeans attending the 61st Damascus International Fair have expressed their willingness to help Syria rebuild its oil and gas, and phosphate and mining industries, director-general of the Krymtorg company and the chairman of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce of Crimea told Sputnik Thursday.

"Our goal is to participate in the restoration of the Syrian industry since many enterprises were destroyed or rendered inoperable. I came to present the products so that we can assist in the rebuilding of the oil and gas industry by supplying equipment, chemicals for production, and also help in the design and the supply of equipment for floating offshore drilling rigs," Vladimir Klimenko said.

According to the director-general, the Crimean delegation held meetings in the Syrian ministries of industry and energy, and is planning to hold talks with the Oil Ministry. He made a point to note that this was still an "organizational" stage of the negotiations.

Krymtorg is also ready to offer Syria stationary and mobile power plants, as well as provide solutions for the delivery of petrol, oil and lubricants, such as rail tankers and vehicles.

Klimenko noted that this offer would be especially attractive for Damascus in light of recent damage done to pipelines the Oil Ministry reported in June that five offshore oil pipelines near the city of Baniyas had been hit in an apparent attack.

The Damascus International Fair was held annually since 1954 up until the Syrian conflict erupted in 2011. The annual fair resumed in 2017 and has established itself as the largest event of its kind in the middle East. This year's fair opened on Wednesday and, according to Syrian Economy Minister Samer Khalil, a total of 1,500 companies are participating, which is 400 more than in 2018 and thereby an indicator of the revival of the national economy.

Russia is represented by 16 companies specializing in the areas of metallurgy, construction and electronic devices, as well as food and machinery for the agricultural industry. The Crimean pavilion showcases the industries developed on the peninsula.

