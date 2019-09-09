UrduPoint.com
Crisis-hit Nissan's CEO To Resign Over Pay Issue: Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 08:40 AM

Tokyo, Sept 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2019 ) :The CEO of crisis-hit Japanese auto giant Nissan plans to resign, local media reported Monday, days after admitting he received more pay than his entitlement.

The reports said it was not immediately clear when Hiroto Saikawa would step down, as the firm struggles with the aftermath of the arrest of its former chief Carlos Ghosn on charges of financial misconduct.

Nissan said it had no immediate comment on the reports, which first emerged overnight in the Nikkei business daily.

Nikkei said Saikawa has told several Nissan executives of his intent, but that no date for his resignation nor a successor has been decided.

The reported decision comes days after Saikawa acknowledged that a Nissan probe revealed he had received more pay than he was entitled to, in a scheme under which directors can receive a bonus if their company's share price rises above a certain level in a set period.

Saikawa is suspected of improperly adding 47 million Yen ($440,000) to his compensation by altering the terms of a bonus, according to reports.

More Stories From Business

