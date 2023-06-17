UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2023

The crisis in the global food market is not the result of Russia's special operation, but arose due to unjustified emission by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday during talks with an African delegation

The delegation came to Russia to discuss the Ukrainian peace initiative.

The delegation came to Russia to discuss the Ukrainian peace initiative.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that the crisis in the world food market is by no means a consequence of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. It began long before the situation in Ukraine. And it arose as a result of the fact that Western countries, both the United States and European countries, began to engage in economically unjustified emission in order to solve their problems related to the epidemic of coronavirus infection," he said.

Putin added that by through this emission, Western countries "swept away all the food products from the world market like a vacuum cleaner in their favor, abusing their monopolistic position and disadvantaging developing countries."

"I won't go into details, but this is, as we say, a medical fact. An obvious thing," Putin said.

