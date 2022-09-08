UrduPoint.com

Croatia Readies Multimillion Aid Package As Food And Fuel Crisis Bites

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2022 | 08:19 PM

Croatia Readies Multimillion Aid Package as Food and Fuel Crisis Bites

Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced on Thursday an aid package worth hundreds of millions of dollars to help struggling households and businesses get through the food-and-fuel crisis

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic announced on Thursday an aid package worth hundreds of millions of Dollars to help struggling households and businesses get through the food-and-fuel crisis.

The 6 billion Croatian kunas ($796 million) state support plan includes subsidies for families with children, students, pensioners and the unemployed, grants-in-aid for farms and fisheries, and caps on gas, power and staple foods for households.

"This comprehensive package will leave no one behind. It will help us take care of households, the non-commercial sector and of many vulnerable categories and speed up transition to renewable energy," Plenkovic said at a cabinet meeting.

The European nation saw consumer prices rise by 12.3% year-on-year in July. It is the highest inflation rate seen since Croatia declared its independence more than three decades ago.

