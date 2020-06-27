UrduPoint.com
Croatia Touts Dazzling Coastline To Rescue Virus-hit Tourism Sector

Sat 27th June 2020 | 09:50 AM

Punat, Croatia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Croatia is touting boating and camping on its azure 1,800-km Adriatic coastline to woo back visitors and revive its coronavirus-battered tourism sector.

After travel restrictions across the European Union were relaxed earlier this month, foreigners are now slowly returning as tourism operators try to salvage the season.

Boats and tents might be the cure, offering travellers built-in social distancing as they relax on the idyllic picture postcard coast.

"Alone in a bay on your boat, there is no better distancing," said Zeljko Cvetkovic, who owns a boat charter company on the northern island of Krk.

"Camping is similar," he adds.

The two sectors have traditionally accounted for an important but smaller slice of the tourism pie, which accounts for around a fifth of Croatia's GDP.

Its tourism industry is expected to contract by 70 percent due to the pandemic.

This economic pain will be the first challenge of the new government to be elected in on July 5.

