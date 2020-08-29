BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Croatia's gross domestic product has shrunk by a record 15.1 percent in the second quarter of 2020, when compared to the same period last year, due to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Bureau of Statistics (DZS) said on Friday.

"The estimate shows that the quarterly GDP in real terms decreased by 15.

1 % in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the same quarter of 2019," the DZS said in a press release.

The bureau specified that the decline is largest since 1995, when the quarterly change in the GDP rate was estimated for the first time.

The tourism sector, one of the hardest-hit by the pandemic, contributes to around a fifth of Croatia's GDP.

The EU has allocated 22 billion Euros to Croatia to help the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic.