UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Croatia's GDP Contracts By Record 15.1% In Q2 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statistics Bureau

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 01:10 AM

Croatia's GDP Contracts by Record 15.1% in Q2 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Statistics Bureau

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) Croatia's gross domestic product has shrunk by a record 15.1 percent in the second quarter of 2020, when compared to the same period last year, due to the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the State Bureau of Statistics (DZS) said on Friday.

"The estimate shows that the quarterly GDP in real terms decreased by 15.

1 % in the second quarter of 2020, as compared to the same quarter of 2019," the DZS said in a press release.

The bureau specified that the decline is largest since 1995, when the quarterly change in the GDP rate was estimated for the first time.

The tourism sector, one of the hardest-hit by the pandemic, contributes to around a fifth of Croatia's GDP.

The EU has allocated 22 billion Euros to Croatia to help the country deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Same Croatia 2019 2020 Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

57 minutes ago

UAE announces work from home policy for mothers as ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets first batch of female ca ..

1 hour ago

Pentagon Lists Additional 11 Companies in US as Be ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Balochistan instructs to initiate r ..

49 minutes ago

Thieves snatch 9 million euros in France cash heis ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.