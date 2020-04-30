UrduPoint.com
Croatia's GDP To Contract By 9.4% In 2020 Due To COVID-19's Economic Impact - Government

Croatia's GDP to Contract by 9.4% in 2020 Due to COVID-19's Economic Impact - Government

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Croatian economy is predicted to contract by 9.4 percent in 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the country's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Thursday.

"In 2020, we expect a fall in GDP of 9.4 percent, and everything we do from now will be targeted at restoring the positive economic trends we saw prior to the COVID-19 outbreak," Plenkovic said during a cabinet meeting.

During the day, Plenkovic and other members of the Croatian cabinet are discussing measures to stabilize the country's economy amid the ongoing epidemiological and economic crisis. The prime minister has previously called for efforts to support the labor market and to ensure the sustainability of state funds.

On Wednesday, the government stated that nearly 84,000 businesses and employers in Croatia had taken advantage of a government scheme in March that offered 3,250 kunas ($466) per employee. In total, more than 484,000 workers have received government assistance amid the ongoing crisis, at a cost to the government of more than $215 million.

In total, 2,062 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Croatia since the start of the outbreak, resulting in the deaths of 67 people. On Wednesday, 15 new cases and 4 new deaths were reported by the country's Health Ministry, after two days where the rise in new cases was below 10.

