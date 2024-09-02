Open Menu

Crop Reporting Service Issues Cotton Production Statistics

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 09:21 PM

The Punjab Agriculture department has disclosed that as per statistics of the crop reporting service cotton equal to 759,000 bales is obtained in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Punjab Agriculture department has disclosed that as per statistics of the crop reporting service cotton equal to 759,000 bales is obtained in Punjab.

According to a press release issued here, last year the cotton equal to 1,096,000 cotton bales had been obtained during the current time period.

So current year's production of cotton was 30.7 percent less than the previous year.

Till now average estimated cotton boll weight is 3.34 gram as compared to 3.29 gram last year (1.52% increase).

So far in cotton area picking was ongoing on 46% area.  Next interim cotton statistics report would be released on September 16, 2024 by the Punjab Agriculture department.

